The Gateway Pundit was first to report back on March 16, 2020, that the WHO was pushing a completely inaccurate coronavirus mortality rate to frighten the masses.

The WHO Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, estimated on March 3, 2020 that the coronavirus mortality rate was 3.4% This was a completely inaccurate number that caused a global panic.

In Switzerland children went back to school on Monday since researchers found that children rarely get virus or transmit it.

Switzerland rolls back coronavirus lockdown earlier than expected. Schools to reopen since children rarely get virus or transmit it. Even better, Swiss tell those over 65 they can resume their lives. https://t.co/y9QrXP1Jmc via @TheLocalSwitzer — Robbie Sherman (@RobbieSherman77) May 11, 2020

Now a new study from Germany found that every single death was someone who had cancer, lung disease, was a heavy smoker or morbidly obese.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

Head of Forensic Pathology in Hamburg on covid19 autopsy findings: “not a single person w/out previous illness has died of the virus in Hamburg. All had cancer, chronic lung dis, were heavy smokers or heavily obese, or had diabetes or cardiovasc dis” 1/3 https://t.co/u4Pi9ntRT0 pic.twitter.com/PaSdh2UnF5 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 11, 2020

3/3 “By focusing strongly on the rather few negative processes, fears are created that are very burdensome. Covid-19 is a deadly disease only in exceptional cases, but in most cases it is a mostly harmless virus infection” — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 11, 2020

We are seeing this a lot lately.

Add it to the pile: New York City: 99% of fatalities of all age groups had underlying conditions

Italy: 98%

Britain: 95%https://t.co/uAhgn5I9anhttps://t.co/sxqTq51mvkhttps://t.co/TUNgUyFcJf — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) May 11, 2020

