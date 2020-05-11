https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/headline-german-autopsy-study-finds-every-coronavirus-victim-previous-illness-cancer-lung-disease-heavy-smoker-morbidly-obese/

The Gateway Pundit was first to report back on March 16, 2020, that the WHO was pushing a completely inaccurate coronavirus mortality rate to frighten the masses.

The WHO Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, estimated on March 3, 2020 that the coronavirus mortality rate was 3.4%  This was  a completely inaccurate number that caused a global panic.

In Switzerland children went back to school on Monday since researchers found that children rarely get virus or transmit it.

Now a new study from Germany found that every single death was someone who had cancer, lung disease, was a heavy smoker or morbidly obese.

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

We are seeing this a lot lately.

