(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

A new study by reveled that 39% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to 31,900 Deaths in Nursing Homes!

That is a really shocking number!

49,895 deaths were outside of nursing homes.

Which is what you might expect from a typical flu season.

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities Account for 39% of U.S. COVID-19 Deaths https://t.co/rD6nl7ppuq pic.twitter.com/FbZpCWby3m — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 12, 2020

At least 4,900 seniors have died in New York State nursing homes from the coronavirus so far this year. Around 20 percent of all New York state deaths were in nursing homes.

New York State, the UK and Italy all had laws that encouraged infected coronavirus patients to be sent back to nursing homes.

And now thousands of seniors are dead from the virus.

