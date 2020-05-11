https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/task-force-chief-china-broke-international-rules/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The chairman of the House’s China task force believes China violated international health rules during a coronavirus cover-up, and the World Health Organization failed to follow its own guidelines.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, also the top GOP member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Washington Examiner that “we must hold the Chinese Communist Party and WHO Director-General Tedros accountable to prevent another pandemic from China to reach our shores.”

McCaul, leading an investigation of Chinese malfeasance, said China’s 2003 failure to “properly alert the world” to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, outbreak foreshadowed its handling of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 282,000 people worldwide. “Even more troubling” this time, McCaul said, was that “the organization meant to implement these rules, the WHO, blindly followed the CCP delaying necessary action to protect people around the globe.”

