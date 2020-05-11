https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/task-force-members-isolate-amid-claims-white-house-outbreak-worse-public-told/

Three team members of the White House coronavirus task force are self-quarantining amid claims that the situation for the president’s staff is “worse than the public is told.”

The BBC reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn have begun restricting their movements as precaution.

This is shortly after there was confirmation Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, the wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, tested positive, as did a valet for President Donald Trump.

Fauci, 79, will work from home, the report said, and will be tested periodically.

According to the Sun, there are “reports” that say the coronavirus has spread through the West Wing of the White House more “than first feared.”

It even said one “high ranking official” may have contracted the virus.

Recently, correspondent April Ryan said on social media, “I’m hearing on good authority that #coronavirus is more rampant in the #WhiteHouse than the public is being told.”

She also cited the “very high-ranking individual.”

A report in the Guardian claimed Trump was “spooked” after Miller was diagnosed.

Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to the president, explained, “I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. It’s a crowded place. It’s, you know, it’s a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country.”

Trump typically has not worn a face mask as the pandemic as muscled its way into America.

A USA Today report updated Monday confirmed the White House was adopting new safety precautions.

“President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be tested daily for the virus, as will every staff member in close proximity to them. White House guests will be tested, workspaces will undergo regular deep cleaning, and staff will follow social distancing guidelines, undergo daily temperature checks and have their symptom histories reviewed, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Sunday,” according to the report.

Also, a personal assistant to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has tested positive, the report said, and at least 11 U.S. Secret Service members were reported to be infected with the coronavirus.

