Sunny Hostin, co-host on “The View,” tore into Dallas beauty salon owner Shelley Luther on Monday and accused her of contributing to the uptick in COVID-19 across the state.

Needless to say, Luther wasn’t having any of it.

Luther went viral for reopening her Dallas beauty salon and then refusing to close, insisting that she needed to feed her family and could not be out of work. A judge initially sentenced Luther to seven days in prison and fined $7,000 for violating state-mandated stay-at-home measures. Several officials, however, including Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, demanded her early release.

What are the details?

During a Monday segment on the ABC show, Hostin spoke to Luther and said that people like the beauty salon owner, who reopened her business and then refused to close during the pandemic, contributed to the overall rise of the coronavirus in the Lone Star State.

“Shelley, coronavirus cases are already rising in Texas and across the country where restrictions have been lifted, and you’re worried about your staff and your customers,” Hostin said. “I mean, I would assume you’re worried about your staff and your customers getting sick, since there’s now an uptick because of people not following the rules like yourself.”

Luther took the remark in stride and responded by pointing out that cases in Texas, and likely in other areas across the country, simply seemed to increase because there is now easier access to COVID-19 testing.

“What we need to look at is the number of deaths, if that is plateauing at all, and to make sure that we have room in our hospital beds,” Luther answered. “And Texas has plenty of room in their beds and are able to care for the people that need to come in at this time.”

She continued, “As a matter of fact, there’s doctors and nurses getting furloughed because there’s not enough work.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg later took the floor, and said that Luther would best be served speaking up for people who are not receiving the testing or treatment necessary to help quash the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I would like to hear you put some of that fury and that passion toward the governments that didn’t take care of the people, because that’s what they’re supposed to do,” Goldberg suggested. “So I want you to get out there and fight for all those folks who are not getting what they’re supposed to be getting, and not getting the information that they need, and then I think I’ll feel better about watching you tell people ‘I’m feeding my people.'”

