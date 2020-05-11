https://www.dailywire.com/news/trey-gowdy-names-reporters-from-major-outlets-he-says-leaked-adam-schiffs-false-russia-conspiracy-claims

In an interview on Fox News’ Sunday morning, former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy “named some names” from what he suggested was a very long list of reporters from mainstream media outlets who helped “peddle” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s Trump-Russia conspiracy claims, for which Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately found no substantive evidence.

After 22-months and tens of millions of dollars dedicated to the investigation, Mueller concluded in his 448-page final report that his team “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple efforts from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”

While Mueller was slowly conducting his exhaustive investigation, House Intelligence Committee member and eventual chair Adam Schiff was repeatedly publicly claiming that there was conclusive evidence of the “collusion” claim, evidence he failed to produce and Mueller conclusively proved did not exist. (The Daily Caller documented over 400 times that Schiff pushed the claim.)

Though Schiff was the source of the Mueller-debunked claims, Gowdy and Fox host Maria Bartiromo pointed out during “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend that the mainstream media is also culpable in the spreading of the conspiratorial narrative that the Trump campaign worked with the Russian government in order to “steal” the election from Hillary Clinton.

“You talk about the media having culpability in as well, ” said Bartiromo, “Name some names of this reporters out there, those media institutions that helped Adam Schiff peddle this ‘in plain sight collusion’ nonsense that he said for three years.”

“All, I hope you have a three-hour show,” said Gowdy. “Let’s just start with Politico and anyone not named Rachael Bade — she was the only reporter that I dealt with that was fair.”

“Kyle Cheney is just an acolyte for Adam Schiff,” said Gowdy in reference to Politico congressional reporter. “Manu Raju from CNN,” the former congressman added, referencing another senior congressional reporter. “Nothing Schiff wanted out, made public, no leak was too low for Manu Raju and CNN.”

Then there is the Gray Lady. “Fill in the blank at The New York Times,” said Gowdy.

As noted by Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross, Schiff once cited the salacious widely debunked Steele dossier during a March 20, 2017 intelligence committee hearing, claiming Trump and Russia were involved in a “well-developed conspiracy of collusion.” Schiff also infamously released a memo in February 2018 defending the FBI’s handling of the “dirty” dossier in initiating surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. An investigation by the Justice Department inspector general found that the FBI heavily relied on the dossier, despite it being the result of opposition research funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign and being unverified and highly dubious.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

