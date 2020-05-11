https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497240-trump-camp-outraged-over-jezebel-article-calling-for-stephen-miller

Allies of the president are steaming Monday night after an article in the left-leaning Jezebel magazine called for White House adviser Stephen MillerStephen MillerPence to work from White House after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus FDA chief to self-quarantine after exposure to person with coronavirus MORE to contract and die from the coronavirus.

Jezebel writer Molly Osberg wrote in a column Friday evening titled “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies of Covid-19” that she would he happy if Miller died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“While I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19,” Osberg wrote.

“This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease; who laundered white nationalist talking points first through right-wing blogs and then wrote them into the now-President’s campaign speeches,” she added.

Trump War Room, a Twitter account run by the Trump campaign, fired back on Monday after the article was covered on a number of blogs, including Mediaite and The Daily Caller, writing that Osberg’s stance was “how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters.”

This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it! pic.twitter.com/4aDTRD9O4Y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 11, 2020

Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Chuck Todd should be fired over edited clip of Barr Trump lashes out at Obama in Mother’s Day tweetstorm Georgia officials: Arrest made over online threat against Ahmaud Arbery protesters MORE Jr., the president’s eldest son, chimed in, claiming members of the media would say Osberg was being anti-Semitic were she an employee of Fox News making similar comments about “a Jewish Dem staffer,” referring to Miller’s Jewish ancestry.

“It’s always nice when the Left shows their true colors so we don’t even have to lift a finger to expose them,” Trump Jr. added.

It’s always nice when the Left shows their true colors so we don’t even have to lift a finger to expose them. Just imagine if Fox wished death on a Jewish Dem staffer…pretty sure every MSM journo would be calling them anti-semitic. Wonder why that’s not happening here? pic.twitter.com/VrJfSzVKDC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2020

Linking directly to the article, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Cruz rebukes San Antonio City Council for denouncing ‘Chinese virus’ as hate speech Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough get into Twitter feud over viral video of Pence shared by Kimmel MORE (R-Texas) added that the column was “sick and twisted” in his own tweet.

“This is sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate,” he tweeted.

This is sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate. #OneAmerica https://t.co/XodXR0bURV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2020

