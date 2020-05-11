https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-ends-press-conference-after-cnn-reporter-kaitlan-collins-repeatedly-interrupts

President Donald Trump ended the White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference on Monday after a CNN reporter repeatedly interrupted the president as he tried calling on another reporter.

WATCH:

