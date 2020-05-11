https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-journalists-shred-cbs-reporter-weijia-jiang-for-behavior-during-press-conference

President Donald Trump and numerous journalists slammed CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang on Monday over her behavior during the White House Coronavirus Task Force news conference.

First, Jiang falsely suggested that Trump delayed widespread testing to cover-up the extent of the coronavirus testing in the U.S. so he could reopen the economy.

The Washington Post and The New York Times had reported already that the delay in testing came from manufacturing errors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) where the tests were accidentally contaminated and testing was delayed as a result for weeks.

Video: Disenguous, pathetic stuff from @CBSNews‘s @Weijia Jiang, questioning the President’s testing motives as suppressing them so as to tamp down case numbers and death tolls and then suggest he’s playing politics with reopening state economies while Democratic governors aren’t pic.twitter.com/acjiINrXxX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2020

Jiang later suggested that Trump’s desire to be the best in the world at testing was a bad thing because of the number of Americans who are dying every day from the coronavirus.

Trump said to ask China that question, to which Jiang, who describes herself as “Chinese born” in her Twitter bio, tried to turn Trump’s statement into a racial incident.

Video: @CBSNews‘s @Weijia Jiang came back for round two, bashing Trump for talking about testing like it’s a “global competition” when so many are dying. Trump replies that she should ask China that question. So the media want Trump to ramp up testing, then hit him when he does?! pic.twitter.com/YYF13b3JrS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2020

Surprisingly, numerous journalists called out Jiang’s antics at the news conference.

Mediaite reporter Colby Hall tweeted: “If Trump had never before mentioned China in context of the coronavirus, then his ‘Ask China’ to an Asian reporter might be considered unfairly racialized. But calling it out as “racist” seems an irresponsible reach.”

If Trump had never before mentioned China in context of the coronavirus, then his “Ask China” to an Asian reporter might be considered unfairly racialized. But calling it out as “racist” seems an irresponsible reach. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) May 11, 2020

Fox News anchor Rob Schmitt tweeted: “Did she try to turn this into a race thing?”

Did she try to turn this into a race thing? https://t.co/u9Ke0ijOOx — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 11, 2020

