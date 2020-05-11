https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-jack-dorsey-ppe-reform-alliance/2020/05/11/id/966926

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is donating $10 million to a criminal justice reform group to help secure masks and protective gear for prisons and jails.

REFORM Alliance announced the donation on Monday, NBC News reports.

REFORM was founded by rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z, as well as Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The group said it would purchase and deliver more than 10 million masks for prisoners, correctional officers and health care workers at facilities that are in need.

REFORM put out its own PSA video on YouTube “When It’s All Over” to show how the virus is “ravaging prisons and threatening to turn prison sentences into death sentences.”

Dorsey tweeted his monetary contribution and attached the video urging people to watch it and #AnswerTheirCall. Dorsey is supporting coronavirus relief efforts through his #startsmall fund.

