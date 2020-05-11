http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NKN-oBUFMKM/

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Castle Rock restaurant that defied the state’s public health order and opened on Mother’s Day has been shut down — for at least 30 days — by the health department. C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive let dozens of patrons dine inside on Sunday — despite the coronavirus outbreak. Video of the packed dining room went viral.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close to the C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen just after 12:30 p.m. Officials stated that they warned the owners on Friday not to open the dining room.

“…after warning the restaurant on Friday not to open and reminding them they are only allowed to do take-out and delivery…. the restaurant was opened to dine in eating on May 10,” the health department stated.

The health department said the restaurant will remain closed until they determine the establishment is in compliance with the public health order.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said it would be closed for at least 30 days. Polis said the restaurant caused an immediate health hazard — and he was “extremely disappointed.”

“I joined most Coloradans in in our frustration watching videos of people illegally packed into restaurants and thinking about all the moms and grandmothers and aunts and everyone who was put at increased risk of dying from this horrible virus,” Polis stated.

Polis said the best way to limit the disruption to the economy is to obey the health others.

“When people see videos of people packed into a restaurant, with no social distancing and no masks, people feel less safe, and the widespread economic pain will only be prolonged,” he stated.

He added businesses that decide to violate public health orders will ultimately delay re-opening for the businesses that are following public health orders.

“We’re walking a tightrope between protecting all of our health, and of course, trying to grow our economy. It’s hard enough to walk without folks shaking the rope, because of their own ideological or anti-scientific views, which they choose over the lives of our brothers and sisters,” Polis added.

Polis said companies that operate illegally might lose their business license, face costly court battles, or even worse — the deaths of employees or patrons.

“I hope, I pray, that nobody falls sick from businesses that choose to violate the law,” he said.

Restaurants and bars have been closed to dining and have only been able to do delivery and pick up service since Mar. 19.

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following Safer at Home and doing their part. We sincerely hope that C&C will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

