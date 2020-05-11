https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-video-may-help-mexican-president-man-ordered-insane-fast-furious-gun-running-program-barack-obama/

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the US to apologize if it is confirmed US agents carried out the botched Fast and Furious gun running program during the Obama years.

Obrador demanded the US clarify or apologize for the Obama era gun-running program.

Fast and Furious guns were discovered at El Chapo’s hideout in Mexico.

Fast and Furious guns were linked to over 200 murders.

Fast and Furious guns were used in the Garland Texas terrorist attack.

Fast and Furious guns were even used by ISIS.

Obrador wants answers on the Fast and Furious program.

Now this video from a reader may help–

This CSPAN sourced video proves Barack Obama ordered Fast and Furious — his top officials admit it.

[embedded content]

Via Parker

