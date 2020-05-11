The U.S military is tracking an uncontrolled, 100 feet long and 16 feet wide Chinese rocket that is expected to plunge to earth from space today, making it the largest biggest object to fall out of orbit in decades.

China’s Long March 5B rocket was launched May 5 from the Wenchang launch center in the southern island province of Hainan, which extends into the South China Sea. The rocket was fitted with a prototype version of China’s next-generation crew capsule.

The roughly 20-metric-ton core stage of the rocket reached an orbit height of about 8,000 kilometers (4,970 miles) and has been falling back to earth since due to atmospheric drag. It is expected to make an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere between 12:00 UTC (8:00 a.m. ET) and 18:00 UTC on May 11, according to Dr. Jonathan McDowell, a satellite expert from Harvard-Smithsonian’s Center for Astrophysics.

The CZ-5B-Y1 core stage is in a 155 x 366 km orbit, and is expected to reenter around May 11. At 17.8 tonnes, it is the most massive object to make an uncontrolled reentry since the 39-tonne Salyut-7 in 1991, unless you count OV-102 Columbia in 2003. — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) May 7, 2020

Dead satellites and old rocket stages regularly re-enter the atmosphere, but re-entering objects with masses of more than a few tons are rare.

While the reentry of space junk like old satellites and spent rocket stages is not uncommon, they are rarely more than a few tons. Given the size of the Long March 5B rocket, it is “possible” that parts of the Chinese launcher will survive reentry to land on Earth.

No recent update to the @AerospaceCorp predictions as we enter the window for reentry (now 5:30A ET – 7:30P ET). You can track the live position and altitude of the CZ-5B rocket core stage here: https://t.co/PD3JmtsIHw The party starts when the altitude gets close to ~100km 🛰 — Christopher Combs (@DrChrisCombs) May 11, 2020

“It’s a concern,” McDowell said on Twitter, adding that China could have avoided reentry by including a deorbit engine to maneuver the launch rocket to “a safe place on the end of the first orbit.”

“But the Chinese apparently were too cheap to do this,” he said.