The United States Postal Service has issued an apology and claimed there was an “error” when they told a Texas woman that she could no longer receive mail due to testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pamela Bilbo was informed that her postal service was “suspended” by a Post-It note left in her mailbox.

Speaking to local station KXAN, Bilbo said there was a “little two inch by two inch post-it note from my carrier” in her mailbox, “that said they could no longer deliver my mail, because someone had tested positive for COVID-19 at this address.”

Bilbo tested positive for the virus in April.

While already anxious and ill from the virus, Bilbo said that the notice from the mail added significantly more stress to her life because her sister’s cancer medication gets delivered by the post office.

When she tried to get answers about what was going, the post office told her that the Bastrop Police Department had ordered her mail service to be suspended.

“My mailbox is out on the street away from my house. I called Smithville Post office and they couldn’t tell me why except Bastrop police told them to stop my mail,” Bilbo explained.

Now, the post office has apologized for the “error.”

“The notice to the customer regarding their mail delivery was left in error,” explained Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez in an email to KXAN. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customer. As soon as local postal managers were made aware, they took steps to resolve the issue and have confirmed that mail delivery has resumed.”

