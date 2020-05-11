https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-colorado-restaurant-draws-huge-crowd-after-re-opening-in-defiance-of-state-order

Colorado has become a reliably blue state, voting for the Democratic presidential candidate in every election since 2004.

But some Coloradans have apparently had enough of the rules and regulations being laid down by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Over the weekend, a restaurant in Castle Rock, Colo., reopened — in defiance of a state order that demanded all restaurants close amid the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant, C&C Coffee and Kitchen, was quickly packed with customers, few wearings masks and nearly none practicing the social distancing called for by state and federal officials.

The restaurant was defiant, saying they were reopening to protest “the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!”

“We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!” the restaurant said in a Twitter post directed to President Trump

Videos quickly went viral on Twitter on Sunday.

“In a live Facebook video documenting the large turnout on Sunday, April Arellano, whom The Denver Post identifies as the owner of the establishment, could be heard saying: ‘I’m sure a lot of people are wondering like what the turnout ended up being,’” The Hill reported.

“This,” she says as she pans the camera around a room of packed tables, “and then a line down the street.” “So much for some of those people saying nobody would show up,” Arellano, who does not wear a mask in the video, added, smiling. “And our patio’s full too. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for this support guys. I gotta get back to work. Have a great day.”

The governor’s office tried to push back, calling the reopening illegal and dangerous.

“These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community,” deputy press secretary Shelby Wieman said in a statement.

“Under Safer at Home, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption are still closed. Delivery and drive-up service is available. Coloradans can contact their local public health department if they believe someone is violating Safer at Home.”

A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told The Post that violating the state’s order is a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

Authorities also have said restaurants could have their licenses revoked for violating the order. Colorado residents are required to follow the statewide public health order that created guidelines for how businesses can reopen as Colorado enters the “safer-at-home” phase of the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Under that order, restaurants, cafes, bars and coffee shops cannot offer dine-in services until at least May 26, but can fill orders for delivery and takeout as long as they follow social-distancing protocols. Polis on Friday said he’d like to see Colorado’s restaurants reopen by the end of May, if not before Memorial Day.

