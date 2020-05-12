http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/3j3cK-a-D48/world-news-tonight-with-david-muir-captures-the

‘GMA’ Increases Its Lead Year to Year by 422% Over ‘Today’

Season to Date, ‘GMA’ Is the No. 1 Morning Show for the 8th Consecutive Year and Is Increasing Its Advantage Over ‘Today’ Versus Last Season (+76%) to Its Largest in 3 Years

‘GMA’ Is Cutting Its Season Margin With ‘Today’ by Double Digits in Adults 25-54 (-36%), Posting Its Closest Performance in 5 Years

“Good Morning America” stood as the morning’s No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (4.035 million) for the week of May 4, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. “GMA” outperformed “Today” (3.894 million) by 141,000, increasing its lead year to year by 422% (vs. 27,000).

“GMA” narrowed margins from the same week last year with “Today” in Adults 25-54 (-31% – 68,000 vs. 99,000) and Adults 18-49 (-9% – 110,000 vs. 121,000).

“GMA” (4.035 million, 1.140 million and 742,000, respectively) outperformed “CBS This Morning” (3.073 million, 688,000, and 444,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+962,000), Adults 25-54 (+452,000) and Adults 18-49 (+298,000).

Season to date, “GMA” is the No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year. In fact, “GMA” (3.963 million) is substantially increasing its advantage over “Today” (3.882 million) versus last season (+76% – 81,000 vs. 46,000) to its largest in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

“GMA” is also cutting its season margin with “Today” by double digits in Adults 25-54 (-36% – 100,000 vs. 157,000), posting its closest performance in 5 years – since the 2014-15 season.

In addition, “GMA” (3.963 million and 1.172 million, respectively) is beating “CBS This Morning” (3.009 million and 748,000, respectively) by its largest season margins in Total Viewers (+954,000)and Adults 25-54 (+424,000) in 4 years – since the 2015-16 season.

MORNING NEWS (Week of May 4, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS

GOOD MORNING AMERICA 4,035,000 0.9/12; 1,140,000 0.6/10; 742,000 3.0/14

TODAY 3,894,000 1.0/12; 1,208,000 0.7/12 852,000 2.8/13

CBS THIS MORNING 3,073,000 0.6/ 7; 688,000 0.3/ 6; 444,000 2.3/11

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 5/4/20), Previous Week (w/o 4/27/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/6/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 5/10/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 5/12/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Emmy® Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday–Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC. Michael Corn is the senior executive producer.

– ABC –

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

