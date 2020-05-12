https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ADL-anti-Semitism-Jonathan-Greenblatt-assault/2020/05/12/id/967058

The U.S. reported more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than it has in the past 40 years, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL issued its annual “Audit of Antisemitic Incidents” report Tuesday, which shows more than 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment were reported last year.

“The record number of incidents came as the Jewish community grappled with vicious and lethal antisemitic attacks against communities in Poway, Jersey City and Monsey, and a spree of violent assaults in Brooklyn,” the report states.

The report shows that the total number of antisemitic incidents in 2019 increased 12% over the previous year. Assaults saw a 56% increase.

The audit found that there were on average six antisemitic incidents in the U.S. every day, which is the highest level ever recorded by the ADL.

The report links five fatalities to anti-Semitic violence.

More than half of the assaults took place in the five boroughs of New York City, including 25 in Brooklyn. But all of the 48 contiguous United States and Washington, D.C. logged incidents.

New York logged the highest number of incidents with 430, followed by New Jersey with 345, California had 330, Massachusetts reported 114, and Pennsylvania with 109. Combined, those states account for nearly 45% of the total number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

“This was a year of unprecedented antisemitic activity, a time when many Jewish communities across the country had direct encounters with hate,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement. “This contributed to a rising climate of anxiety and fear in our communities. We are committed to fighting back against this rising tide of hate and will double down on our work with elected leaders, schools, and communities to end the cycle of hatred.”

The numbers broke down to 1,127 harassment incidents, 919 vandalism incidents and 61 assault incidents, according to the report.

