At yesterday’s White House briefing on the Wuhan coronavirus, Weijia Jiang, CBS News’ White House correspondent, asked President Trump about his frequent statements that the U.S. is doing more testing for the virus than any other nation. Jiang didn’t dispute the claim. Instead, she asked:

Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives. . .?

The question was ridiculous. Jiang knows that the charge of insufficient testing lies at the core of Democrat and mainstream media criticism of Trump.

Moreover, critics sometimes compare the level of testing in the U.S. to that of other countries. In doing so, they tend to compare the number of tests per capita, rather than the absolute number of tests administered.

Arguably, that’s an unfair way of looking at the matter. If a nation’s population is only ten percent the size of America’s, it’s much easier to test a relatively high percentage of the population.

In any case, Trump compares U.S. testing to testing elsewhere in order to defend his administration from his opponents’ (and the media’s) main line of attack against him. Jiang understands this. If she doesn’t, she isn’t bright enough to be anyone’s White House correspondent.

Jiang topped off her question with a silly flourish by adding the words, “if every day Americans are still losing their lives. . .” Is Trump supposed to accept criticism he believes is unjustified because some Americans are losing their lives every day? Of course not.

Trump’s initial answer to Jiang was the obvious one: “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world.” Then, he added:

And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. OK? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.

I don’t know for certain why Trump invoked China, but it wasn’t odd that he did. Blaming China is a standard, and reasonable, Trump response whenever someone talks about loss of American lives due to the virus. And, as Jazz Shaw points out, Trump went after China several times during the press conference.

However, Jiang seems to have thought that Trump invoked China because she is of Chinese origin. Or maybe she just pretended to think that.

Jiang lowered her face mask and asked the president, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically — that I should ask China?” Trump replied, “I’m not saying it specifically to anybody, I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

Trump then called on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. She tried to yield her time to Jiang for a follow up. Trump moved on to another reporter, but Collins kept talking. At that point, Trump ended the press conference.

Jiang is a nasty piece of work. Jazz Shaw has the details, as well as video of yesterday’s exchange. As he puts it, Jiang “isn’t interested in gathering information, she is more interested in publicly fighting with the most powerful man on earth.”

Her question yesterday was a case in point.

I enjoy watching Trump fire back at the likes of Jiang, Collins, Jim Acosta, and Philip Rucker. However, I’m surprised he takes as many questions as he does from these and other partisan clowns in the White House press corps. I assume he does so because he enjoys the sparring, because he thinks it helps him politically, or for both of these reason.

And when he’s had enough, he can always pull the plug, as he did yesterday.

