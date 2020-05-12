http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VSu66q6N9Ns/

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) declared that the House coronavirus bill “will never pass the Senate.” And that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “efforts of so-called election reform and bailing out large state pension plans, trillions of dollars, will never become law.”

Barrasso said [relevant remarks begin around 19:00] the bill is “big. It’s bloated. It’s partisan. And it’s a payoff to her liberal constituencies. What it isn’t going to do is focus on the CARES Act, to take a look at what’s working, why it’s working, and what we can do to make it work even better. So let me state the obvious, what Nancy Pelosi is proposing will never pass the Senate. Her efforts of so-called election reform and bailing out large state pension plans, trillions of dollars, will never become law.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

