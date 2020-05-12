https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obamegate/2020/05/12/id/967057

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden Tuesday admitted knowing that the FBI had asked for an investigation of President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn, but he denied having anything to do with his prosecution.

At first, however, Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos that he knew “nothing about those moves” to investigate Flynn about the conversations he’d had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but changed his answer to say he had thought he’d been asked if he had anything to do with his prosecution.

“I’m sorry. I was aware that there was — that they had asked for an investigation but that’s all I know about it and I don’t think anything else,” he told Stephanopoulos after the ABC anchor pressed Biden on reports of a Jan. 5, 2017 meeting when he and then-President Barack Obama were briefed on the plan to question Flynn.

Biden also dismissed President Donald Trump’s referral of the growing controversy over Flynn’s arrest and prosecution as being “Obamagate” and claim that the case went to the highest levels of the White House as being a “diversion” to focus Americans’ attention away from the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re in an economic crisis, a health crisis, in real trouble,” said Biden. “He should stop trying to divert attention from the real concerns of the American people, the American people are worried with good reason. He has acted irresponsibly from the very beginning. He continues to act irresponsibly. He hasn’t done his job.”

Biden pointed out that the nation doesn’t have coronavirus because of Trump, but it does have the “devastating impact” of it because of Trump’s “lack of a policy.”

“Can you imagine any other president of the United States focusing on this at the moment when the country is just absolutely concerned about their health, the health of their children, the health of their family?” Biden said. “You have plenty of time to investigate this issue, I think there’s nothing there, but it’s not a surprise that, in fact, the Justice Department decided anybody who was an ally of the president didn’t do anything wrong ever anyway.”

