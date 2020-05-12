https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-on-pandemic-the-people-who-are-getting-hurt-are-democrats-our-constituency

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to politicize the coronavirus pandemic during an interview on Tuesday night by claiming that “the people who are getting hurt are Democrats.”

“Look, the people who are getting hurt are Democrats,” Biden said. “Hard-working people. The people who can’t afford to stay home. The people who are getting clobbered. The people who are making an hourly wage. The people who are out there saving our lives, caring the country on their back and losing lives in the process of doing it.”

“They’re the people who are in trouble, a lot of millionaires aren’t in trouble, people making tens of millions of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars, they’re not in trouble,” Biden continued. “But the people who are trouble are the very people that are our constituency.”

WATCH:

Did…did Joe Biden just suggest that Democrats are the only one suffering from the coronavirus? BIDEN: “The people that are getting hurt are Democrats. Hard-working people.” pic.twitter.com/NnF31Ov71o — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) May 13, 2020

