https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-says-knew-nothing-plot-target-flynn-backtracks-reminded-jan-2017-secret-oval-office-meeting-flynn-video/

Biden on Tuesday morning claimed he knew “nothing” about the plot to target General Flynn during his appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

However, Biden backtracked after GMA host George Stephanopoulos reminded him that he was in the secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017 when Barack Obama discussed the Flynn-Kislyak phone calls and potential Logan Act charge.

Biden let out a very audible sigh as Stephanopoulos began to ask him about Obamagate, the targeting of General Flynn and his knowledge/involvement.

“So, what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, and was anything improper done?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

TRENDING: CROOKED OBAMA PANICS! Deep State Reporter Isikoff Releases His “Leaked” Call – Former President’s Fingerprints All Over Attempted Coup and More Documents Are Coming!

“I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion!” Biden said as he himself diverted from the issue and went on a bizarre rant about the Coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos pressed Biden about the issue and reminded him that he was in the secret Oval Office meeting on January 5, 2017 when Barack Obama discussed Flynn and his calls with Kislyak.

“You were reported to be in a January 5th, 2017 meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador Kislyak,” Stephanopoulos said.

Biden tried to act stupid and said he was only aware the FBI asked for an investigation of Flynn: “That’s all I know about it” Biden said changing the subject once again to the Coronavirus.

WATCH:

Biden claims he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate Gen. Flynn but then backtracks when Stephanopoulos reminds him he was at the Oval Office meeting about it. pic.twitter.com/Zik4GkA4mZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 12, 2020

On January 5th, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey held a secret meeting in the Oval Office before he traveled to Trump Tower New York to brief president-elect Donald Trump on the Hillary-funded junk Russia dossier.

This unusual meeting to discuss the dossier and the FBI’s Russia investigation that took place in January of 2017 in Obama’s White House was discovered in February of 2018 by then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Senator Grassley uncovered a bizarre, partially declassified email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017–Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

It was previously known the junk Russia dossier was discussed, but now we know they were also discussing General Flynn’s calls to Kislyak — A NON-CRIME!

According to newly declassified documents, then-Deputy AG Sally Yates said she first learned of the December 2016 calls between Flynn and Kislyak from Barack Obama in the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee for president was in this secret meeting discussing the targeting of Trump’s National Security Advisor designate.

Since we don’t have a real media, Biden, who is still hiding in his basement, was asked about it for the first time today and he was able to skirt around the issue by talking about the Coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

