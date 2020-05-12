https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-stimulus-loans/2020/05/12/id/967049

If Joe Biden is elected president, he pledges that he will appoint an independent, nonpartisan inspector general to investigate coronavirus stimulus loans awarded to large companies or political insiders.

In a new campaign ad, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee said he would make the appointment on his first day in office.

“Let me issue a warning right now to anyone who participates in a corrupt giveaway with President Trump and his administration,” Biden said in a minute-long video released by his campaign.

He said the inspector general he taps will have the authority to report any potential wrongdoing by “any company or executive” to the Department of Justice.

“I will direct her to review every stimulus loan given to any big company or political insider,” the former vice president said. “Any dollar that goes to someone who doesn’t merit it under the law. Any dollar taken corruptly, we will find it. We will come get it, and we will punish the wrongdoers.”

