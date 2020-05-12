http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PN8DyjBdPes/

Veteran pop star Bryan Adams isn’t happy that his concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall have been cancelled, and he is blaming bat-eating “bastards” and wet markets for unleashing the coronavirus on the world.

Bryan Adams sounded off in an Instagram post this week in which he laid blame for the coronavirus pandemic squarely at the feet of China.

“Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he wrote.

“My message to them is other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”

Despite some social media backlash accusing him of racism and xenophobia, Adams has kept his message on Instagram and has so far offered no apologies, though he deleted a tweet referring to the post.

The singer’s call to put an end to wet markets echoes similar public statements by PETA, fellow musician Paul McCartney, and HBO host Bill Maher. Wet markets are typically venues that sell live or recently killed animals, sometimes exotic in nature, for human consumption. The venues are known for their crowded and unsanitary conditions.

PETA has demanded the closure of Chinese wet markets both in China and and the U.S.

“No matter what species they are peddling, live-animal meat markets will continue to put the human population at risk as well as sentencing countless animals to a miserable death,” the organization said.

McCartney said in a recent interview with Howard Stern that Beijing needs to crack down on the ancient practice of selling freshly killed exotic animals. Maher sounded a similar note by slamming the wet markets and calling them “the farmer’s market from hell.” The comedian called on China’a authoritarian rulers to put their absolute power to good use by finally shutting down the markets.

The Chinese coronavirus originated in Wuhan though there is disagreement over whether it came from a laboratory or a wet market. One theory posits that the virus somehow escaped from a Wuhan lab and spread at a nearby wet market. U.S. officials have been investigating the virus’ origins, including the possibility that it came from a lab.

