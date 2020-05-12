https://www.theblaze.com/news/bryan-adams-ripped-rant-canceled-concerts

Like many musicians have done amid the coronavirus shutdown, veteran rocker Bryan Adams hopped on Instagram Monday with a video of him performing a song. It was his ’80s hit “Cuts Like a Knife.”

But the Canadian singer-songwriter had a message to go along with it.

What did he say?

In the text accompanying the clip, Adams explained that Monday night was supposed to be the start of series of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, “but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a f***ing lot’ is go vegan.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

The World Health Organization last week said wet markets shouldn’t be closed — despite the possibility they played an important role in the emergence of the coronavirus.

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know,” Adams also wrote in his post. “It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days.”

As of Tuesday morning, Adams’ post has been viewed more than 130,000 times.

What was the reaction?

Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, told CBC News that the post is “racist” and could contribute to attacks against Chinese people.

“People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many,” Go added to the outlet. “It justifies this racist hatred against Chinese. … This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist.”

Adams was trending Tuesday morning on Twitter where many users blasted him for racism and selfishness. But others supported Adams, such as United Kingdom conservative figure Katie Hopkins who wrote, “What a legend.”

Others agreed and didn’t see racism in his words:

“Bryan Adams. LOL. Selfish tweet but racist? Get a f***ing grip. Truth hurts. China lied, people died. But that’s OK. Blame everyone else.”

“I f***ing love Bryan Adams now.”

“Why couldn’t have Corona Virus wiped out the people calling Bryan Adams racist? Normal intelligent people have died, yet people who call everything racist even pure facts are still alive to tweet their crap. So embarrassed for them.”

“Nothing racist he’s bang right on the money. The propaganda machine in China will be working in overtime for this one.”

“Another day another faux outrage. There are far more egregious things to be upset about. He didn’t say anything that a lot of people weren’t already f***ing feeling!”

“Give us a break! Objectively — what did he say that was wrong? Get off your soap box of irrationality — it is wearing thin!”

CBC News said it contacted Adams’ representatives for a response but did not receive an immediate reply.

Anything else?

You might say Adams is in good company, as legendary Beatle Paul McCartney also blasted wet markets in a recent interview with Howard Stern, saying “I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.’ Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats.”

McCartney also said celebrities should call for the end of the wet markets.

“It’s not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea. They don’t need all the people dying. And what’s it for? All these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act. This may lead to it. If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will,” McCartney said.

In the meantime, the WHO has remained under scrutiny after reportedly botching its initial response to the pandemic. President Donald Trump cut funding to the WHO in April over its purported role in repeating China’s lies and misinformation about COVID-19 and its origins and transmission. In addition, the WHO didn’t call out the Chinese government when it refused to admit that it misled the global community about the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

