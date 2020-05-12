https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bryan-adams-rips-china-bat-eating-virus-making-coronavirus-source/

(THE GUARDIAN) — Bryan Adams has made an expletive-filled attack on Chinese people over coronavirus, in the week he was due to start a concert residency at the Royal Albert Hall, London, that was cancelled due to the outbreak.

Introducing an acoustic performance of the song Cuts Like a Knife on his Instagram page, the Canadian singer wrote:

Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a f***ing lot’ is go vegan.

