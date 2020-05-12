https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/charles-schumer-says-joe-bidens-denial-tara-reade-sexual-assault-allegation-sufficient/

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says that Joe Biden’s denial of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation is “sufficient.”

Schumer, who just happened to be a fierce defender of the #MeToo Movement during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, commented on the allegation during a press conference on Tuesday.

Reade claims that Biden penetrated her with his fingers while she was working in his senate office in 1993.

“I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate. I think he will be a great President and I think he’ll help us take back the Senate,” Schumer told reporters.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate. I think he will be a great President and I think he’ll help us take back the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/zVmXUNuqcg — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2020

Schumer was so outspoken against Kavanaugh, whose accuser had significantly less corroborating evidence.

“Dr. Ford came forward and won America’s hearts. And our Republican colleagues were upset ’cause that might derail their headlong rush to put Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” Schumer said during the process. He added that “it’s wrong what our Republican friends are doing, what my dear friend the Leader is doing, is demeaning to Dr. Ford.”

Court documents from 1996 reveal that Tara Reade told her ex-husband about Joe Biden sexually harassing her when she worked in his senate office.

Her ex, Theodore Dronen, wrote that Reade told him she “eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position.”

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen wrote.

A former neighbor has also went public declaring that Reade told her about the sexual assault in 1995.

Reade also told her mother about Biden and she subsequently called into Larry King Live for advice for her daughter.

Tara Reade told me this is her mother’s voice. https://t.co/7ymN6Pj55m — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) April 24, 2020

Reade told Meghan Kelly, in a preview of an upcoming interview, that she would be willing to testify about the assault under oath.

We aren’t giving Megan Kelly any extra views on her twitter video but here’s the video of her interview with Tara Reade, where Tara calls for Biden to drop out. pic.twitter.com/gf5o1wHrQD — maybe: #RentZero (@ricci_sergienko) May 7, 2020

Reade has said that she filed a harassment complaint against Biden with the Senate at the time. She told the Associated Press that she didn’t explicitly accuse him of sexual assault because she was “too scared to write about the sexual assault.” Her lawyers are now calling for Biden to release the documents.

Biden has denied the allegations and has received massive support from former champions of the #MeToo movement, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

