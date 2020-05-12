https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/chicago-church-holds-sunday-service-defiance-orders-mayor-lightfoot-vows-educate-compliance/

A church the Albany Park area of Chicago is blatantly disobeying the lock down orders imposed by Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot, and opened its doors for not just one, but two services this past Sunday. Elim Romanian Pentecostal’s head Pastor Christian Ionescu vows to continue with services, as posted to the church’s facebook page:

Block Club Chicago reports:

A Romanian church on the North Side hosted two Sunday services, prompting Ald. Rossana Rodriguez (33rd) to plead with other religious leaders in the community not to defy the state’s stay at home order.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal at 4850 N. Bernard St. hosted a morning and evening service Sunday. Both were live streamed on Facebook. Cristian Ionescu, Elim Romanian’s pastor, said about 110 people attended each service.

The Albany Park church is among those suing Gov. JB Pritzker to challenge his stay at home order. Ionescu said he has no plans to back down and plans to keep holding services.

“I’m going to keep hosting mass unless I’m incarcerated, or the church doesn’t stand with me or God takes me,” Ionescu said after Sunday’s evening service.

Ionescu complained the state is at least a year away from things getting back to normal. Expecting only 10 or 50 people to be able to enter a church at a time is “ridiculous” for a congregation like his that has about 900 members.

“For us it is insulting, more than ridiculous,” Ionescu said in the video. “We’re conducting recordings for our own online services with more than 10 people being involved. Whether the government officials have no idea what a church public service really means, or they’re trying to tell us in a non-confrontational way that we’re still banned, I don’t know.”

Ionescu also said he is frustrated Pritzker didn’t include church leaders in the conversation regarding his plan to reopen the state.

“Unfortunately this administration dismissed us as non-essential from the beginning. Then under intense public pressure and impending lawsuits they gave us the recognition, but only symbolically,” Ionescu said. “It doesn’t help us in the least.”

Ionescu’s church joined Logos Baptist Ministries in suburban Niles to file a temporary restraining order against the governor Friday, according to WGN.