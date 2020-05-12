https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnns-chris-cuomo-senator-rand-paul-has-a-sickness-of-the-soul-for-wanting-to-help-his-state

CNN host Chris Cuomo launched a dishonest attack on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday night by selectively editing comments that Paul made during a Senate hearing earlier in the day.

Cuomo highlighted the following remarks from Paul:

We never really reached any pandemic levels in Kentucky and other states. We have less deaths in Kentucky than we have in an average flu season. It’s not to say this isn’t deadly, but really outside of New England, we’ve had a relatively benign course for this virus, nationwide.

Cuomo then attacked Paul, who is a medical doctor, as having a “type of sickness” of “the soul” for indicating that he was looking out for the best interests of his state.

Cuomo conveniently did not mention the context of Paul’s remarks where Paul was calling out problems with the modeling that has led to shutdowns that have devastated the economy. Paul specifically referenced the need to reopen schools because by not doing so it was putting “poor and underprivileged kids” at a disadvantage.

Here is the full context of Paul’s remarks:

I don’t think any of us are certain when we do all these modelings, there’ve been more people wrong with modeling than right. We’re opening up a lot of economies around the U.S. and I hope that people who are predicting doom and gloom and saying, “Oh, we can’t do this. There’s going to be the surge,” will admit that they were wrong if there isn’t a surge, because I think that’s what’s going to happen. In rural States. We never really reached any pandemic levels in Kentucky and other states. We have less deaths in Kentucky than we have in an average flu season. It’s not to say this isn’t deadly, but really outside of New England, we’ve had a relatively benign course for this virus, nationwide. And I think the one size fits all, that we’re going to have a national strategy and nobody’s going to go to school, is kind of ridiculous. We really ought to be doing it school district by school district and the power needs to be dispersed, because people make wrong predictions. And really the history of this, when we look back, will be of wrong prediction, after wrong prediction, after wrong prediction, starting with Ferguson in England. … But if we keep kids out of school for another year, what’s going to happen is the poor and underprivileged kids who don’t have a parent that’s able to teach them at home, are not going to learn for a full year. And I think we’ve ought to look at the Swedish model and we got to ought to look at letting our kids get back to school. I think it’s a huge mistake if we don’t open the schools in the fall.

It’s worth noting that Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, is the Democrat governor of New York and has had a disastrous response to pandemic as his state has had by far the most cases and deaths of any state in the country. Cuomo’s disastrous handling of the pandemic includes a scandal where he directed nursing homes, which are filled with the people who are most at risk for death from the coroanvirus, to take patients who tested positive for the coronavirus. A staggering 5,300 people have now died in New York’s nursing homes.

Cuomo’s attack on Paul also comes as new reports show that the majority of the coronavirus cases in the U.S. came from New York where his brother is governor.

Cuomo has had his brother on his show numerous times where they have talked about pasta sauce and calling their mother.

Fredo continued to rail against @FoxNews during his “closing argument.” “I guess the anti-elitists over there are okay with 10,000 more dead,” he sneered. He also smeared Sen. @RandPaul, saying the Senator was over his COVID but still had a “sickness of the soul.” pic.twitter.com/GlaCJhFO2g — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 13, 2020

All of this comes after Cuomo allegedly broke quarantine after being infected with the coronavirus and then engaged in a series of highly scrutinized claims.

NewsBusters reporter Nicholas Fondacaro noted on Twitter that “while Fredo here (@ChrisCuomo) was talking about others having a “sickness of the soul,” he had praised Antifa, a radical left-wing terrorist group. And his brother, @NYGovCuomo, had forced elderly COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, killing an untold number of people”

And while Fredo here (@ChrisCuomo) was talking about others having a “sickness of the soul,” he had praised Antifa, a radical left-wing terrorist group. And his brother, @NYGovCuomo, had forced elderly COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, killing an untold number of people https://t.co/OXNJwXc1J4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 13, 2020

