At the end of the March, Republican Governor Mike DeWine issued a statewide lockdown order in an effort to “slow the spread” of the China-originated novel coronavirus. The virus, however, has apparently been spreading in Ohio since January, health officials now claim, after reviewing information gained from antibody testing.

“Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced Monday that they have found five different cases in five different counties that the date of onset of symptoms was in January,” reported WLWT5 News.

“We are doing a lot more investigation, our disease detectives are going back to take a look at that and see if they were associated with travel,” said Dr. Acton. “These cases now, we can pick them up because of the antibody testing. We are going to learn more and more about this disease, how long it was here in Ohio, how long it was spreading as we do more and more testing.”

As noted by WLWT5, health officials estimated Monday that there are 1,357 confirmed and probable coronavirus-related deaths in the state. The state defines “probable” cases as individuals who showed symptons consistent with COVID-19 infection before death but were never tested for the virus.

“Every piece of evidence that I can lay my hands on indicates that we’re at an absolutely crucial time in this war and what we do now will make all the difference in the world,” Gov. DeWine said back in March, announcing the lockdown measures, according to the National Post. “What we do now will slow this invader. It will slow this invader so our health care system … will have time to treat casualties.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Santa Clara County Public Health officials announced last month that autopsy results indicted COVID-19 had been circulating in California since early February, though the first reported coronavirus case in the nation was marked on February 29 in Washington State. “The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County was initially marked on March 9,” the report added.

On Thursday, DeWine said “virtually all retail will open back up” via this “Responsible Restart Ohio Plan” set for Tuesday, WSAZ3 News reported.

“What we are trying to marry is the science and the practicality of that profession or that business,” the Republican said during a press briefing on Thursday. “Every business is different, every profession is different. By bringing people in who understand that and do it every day – we believe we have come up with the best practices.”

According to the plan, even barbers and the beauty service industry would be allowed to safely reopen come May 15.

“We put a working group together to look at best practices for reopening barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15,” the governor posted.

We put a working group together to look at best practices for reopening barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/bSQ5vAtSNv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020

The reopening of daycare services, however, were delayed by DeWine on Tuesday.

