State authorities updated the COVID-19 data at 11:00 a.m. yesterday morning. They reported 13 new deaths that they attributed to the virus, bringing the total to 591. Eight of the 13 new deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities (not including one whose residence is given as unknown/missing), bringing the total of LTC deaths attributed to the virus to 472 and lowering the share of all such deaths to just short of 80 percent, by my calculation.

The age demographics of the new deaths more or less followed the pattern. Of the 13 new decedents, six were in their 90’s, two were in their 80’s, one in his 70’s, three in their 60’s, and one in his 50’s. The median age of all decedents remains 83.

We remain on lockdown. I seriously doubt that Minnesotans understand the lockdown is not intended to minimize our risks of contracting the virus. Public understanding of the sacrifices imposed on us persists at an incredibly low level. Governor Walz coaches us to wear masks as a psychological contribution to the cause. I would prefer not to.

Minnesotans also fail to understand this: outside of long-term care facilities and absent an underlying medical condition such as obesity, diabetes, respiratory or cardiac disease, they are essentially at no risk of death from the virus. For some reason the authorities do not seek to advertise this fact.

On May 6 we reached a new high of 30 in daily fatalities attributed to the virus. Since then the tally of daily fatalities has run 23, 26, 24, 20, and 13. Is it too much to hope that the trend is downward? It’s probably a foolish question. Not a single question raised the issue yesterday at the daily briefing, this one run by the Department of Health. Governor Walz was otherwise occupied.

Instead, the focus of press inquiries yesterday turned to the forthcoming Minnesota Model 3.0 that will inform Governor Walz’s decision on the future of the lockdown when his current order expires next Monday. He is our master and we are his subjects. I have posted the audio recording of the briefing below.

