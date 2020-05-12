https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/deeply-disturbing-inmates-caught-video-trying-infect-selves-coronavirus/

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — And the award for the most ill-conceived escape plan of all time goes to…

A group of California inmates were caught on surveillance video trying to intentionally infect themselves with coronavirus by sniffing a mask and drinking from the same water bottle, authorities said Monday.

[embedded content]

The “deeply disturbing” behavior at a Los Angeles County jail resulted in at least 21 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 within a week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at a news conference.

