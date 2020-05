https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/desperate-colleges-aggressively-court-student-applicants/

(CNBC) — More than ever, the nation’s colleges want you to enroll — even if you can’t set foot on campus.

That means accepting more students for the Class of 2024 than in recent years.

“Many schools, right now, are still admitting students,” said Robert Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review and author of “The Best 385 Colleges.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook