President Donald Trump’s approval rating is tied with his record high, according to a new CNN poll released Tuesday.

The poll shows that 45 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance as president, tying his all-time record high rating first set in March of 2017.

Trump’s approval ratings in the CNN poll have steadily ticked up since he registered a 39 percent approval rating in September 2019.

Americans are slightly more critical of the president’s handling of the coronavirus.

Forty-two percent of Americans approved of the president’s handling of the coronavirus, while 55 percent disapproved.

A majority of Republicans, 71 percent, believe that the worst of the virus is behind us, while 74 percent of Democrats believe that the worst is yet to come.

The poll was taken of 1,112 adults with a margin of sampling error of the poll at +/- 3.7 points with a 95 percent confidence level.

Thirty-four percent described themselves as Democrats, 26 percent described themselves as Republicans, and 40 percent described themselves as independents or members of another party.

