http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kaoAIiOBd7s/

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said President Donald Trump was called out for his “racism” during his exchange with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.

In a clip, Trump said, “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. OK, when you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer. Yes, behind you, please.”

Jiang said, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “We were talking earlier about you-know-who storming out of a press conference yesterday after a heated exchange with two female reporters. What did you take away from it? Is it the fact that they were female? What is it, do you think?”

Duckworth said, “Well, I think he got called out on his racism. He has really been targeting Asian-Americans in particular, and he was speaking to an Asian female reporter, and I think he could bully her, and she would take it. Any time strong women have stood up to Donald Trump, he like most bullies retreats, and in this case, you can see that he turned tail and ran out of that meeting when two female reporters backed each other up.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

