Over the weekend technology entrepreneur and industrial designer Elon Musk announced he will move his Tesla plant to Texas or Nevada after the Alameda County California interim health official closed his plant due to the coronavirus.

Musk does not like the rulings by the “unelected and ignorant Interim Health Officer” from Almeda County.

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

On Tuesday Elon Musk defied the interim Alameda County health official and restarted his Tesla plant.

The Tesla plant in California is the only car manufacturing plant that is still shut down due to the coronavirus.

President Trump sided with Elon Musk on Monday.

Elon Musk announced on Monday he will reopen the plant and said he will be there when it opens.

Musk told reporters if anyone at the plant gets arrested he wants it to be him.

