https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/elon-musk-defies-alameda-county-orders-reopens-fremont-tesla-plant-dares-alameda-county-arrest/

Over the weekend technology entrepreneur and industrial designer Elon Musk announced he will move his Tesla plant to Texas or Nevada after the Alameda County California interim health official closed his plant due to the coronavirus.

Musk does not like the rulings by the “unelected and ignorant Interim Health Officer” from Almeda County.

TRENDING: Breaking Update: DNI Richard Grenell Declassifies List of Obama Officials Involved in “Unmasking” Flynn in His Conversations with Kislyak

On Tuesday Elon Musk defied the interim Alameda County health official and restarted his Tesla plant.
The Tesla plant in California is the only car manufacturing plant that is still shut down due to the coronavirus.

President Trump sided with Elon Musk on Monday.

Elon Musk announced on Monday he will reopen the plant and said he will be there when it opens.
Musk told reporters if anyone at the plant gets arrested he wants it to be him.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...