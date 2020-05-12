https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/open-skies-treaty-nato-freedom-of-navigation-generals/2020/05/12/id/967164

A group of former NATO generals urged the United States not to abandon a key treaty with Russia on mutual reconnaissance flights, but said, if it does, European nations should stay in it.

The statement released Tuesday was signed by 16 retired military commanders and defense ministers and was coordinated by the European Leadership Network. It says the 1992 Open Skies Treaty is vital to maintaining stability between the major nuclear powers.

“With 34 states parties, including the United States, Russia and most European countries, the multilateral accord has facilitated 1,517 short-notice and unarmed overflights,” the statement said.

“Throughout its operation, the treaty has increased military transparency and predictability, helped build trust and confidence, and enhanced mutual understanding.”

If the United States withdraws from the treaty, as Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have indicated, the United States will lose the ability to fly over Russia, but Russian jets still will be able to fly over U.S. military bases in Europe, The Guardian noted.

Europe, the letter says, would be the biggest loser if the United States pulls out of the treaty.

“While the intelligence and confidence building advantages are limited for the U.S. itself, they are very real for America’s NATO allies,” the statement reads. “The strategic benefits to the U.S. of ‘stability’ in the Euro-Atlantic region are also very real.”

