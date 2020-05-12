https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fauci-emails-ny-times-reporter-warning-needless-suffering-death-opening-country-prematurely/

Dr. Anthony Fauci emailed New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg Monday night with a preview of his message for a Senate hearing on Tuesday in which he warns of “needless suffering and death” if the country opens “prematurely” from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus lockdowns. Fauci, who is on ‘modified quarantine’ for contact with someone who tested positive for the virus is scheduled to testify by remote for the hearing held by the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The hearing will feature testimony by Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force.

Stolberg posted Fauci’s message to Twitter:

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely. If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Full Fauci email message to me: pic.twitter.com/yq8IAa9f8g — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) May 12, 2020

Several states have been setting their own pace for reopening in defiance of recommendations by Fauci and coronavirus task force guidelines he helped develop. Most notably Georgia which opened up two weeks ago. Protesters around the country have demonstrated in support of ending or loosening the lockdowns to save society and the economy from catastrophic damage as the virus has shown to not be as lethal as models predicted.

The Senate hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT in room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. The hearing will be chaired remotely by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) who is in self-quarantine.

List of panelists, all of whom will be appearing by remote: Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (modified quarantine); Robert Redfield, MD, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (self quarantine); Stephen Hahn, MD, Commissioner Of Food And Drugs, United States Food and Drug Administration (self quarantine) and ADM Brett Giroir, MD, Assistant Secretary For Health, United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Paula Reid of CBS News reported Fauci tested negative for the virus Monday and spent time at the White House meeting with coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, “NEW: Dr. Fauci & Dr. Birx met today at White House. During their meeting both docs wore masks & sat more than 6ft apart. Fauci was was tested today as he arrived at WH – #COVID-19 quick test was negative. He spent most of the day in his office preparing for tomorrow’s hearing.”

NEW: Dr. Fauci & Dr. Birx met today at White House. During their meeting both docs wore masks & sat more than 6ft apart. Fauci was was tested today as he arrived at WH – #COVID-19 quick test was negative. He spent most of the day in his office preparing for tomorrow’s hearing. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 12, 2020

