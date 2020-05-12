https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/faucis-follies-top-doctor-known-many-missteps-ignorant-predictions-wrong-georgia-boy-wrong/

In late April Dr. Tony Fauci made it clear he opposed the decision by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to lift the lockdown orders in his state.

“If I were advising the governor, I would tell him he should be careful. Going ahead and leapfrogging into phases where you should not be … I would advise him not to do that.”

But Dr. Fauci was wrong again.

In fact, it starting to look like this guy is NEVER right about anything?

It must be nice having a government job and not have to worry about getting fired for crashing the record US economy!

Fauci and the critics were all wrong.

Last week Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Saturday the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th and the lowest total of ventilators in use.https://twitter.com/GovKemp/status/1259137212643454977

The Georgia National Guard was disinfecting nursing homes 5 weeks ago.

What a brilliant plan and it appeared to have made a difference.

And today the numbers in Georgia are at a record low.

Fauci was not only wrong — in fact the opposite has happened!

Get rid of this clown!

Via Andrew Bostom.

Georgia re-opened on Fri Apr 24th, 3wks after a major, Natl Guard-led Nursing Home decontamination effort, statewide https://t.co/L8pPRnQ840 Here are its covid19 mortality & case trends thru May 11th https://t.co/pr9gQmCygO pic.twitter.com/aliXYBRgVU — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 12, 2020

