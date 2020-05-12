https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-cbs-reporter-rips-media-unfortunate-that-we-cannot-rely-on-journalists-to-take-honest-look-at-the-evidence

Emmy Award-winning journalist Lara Logan, the former chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News and a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” ripped the mainstream media Monday for their unreliable coverage, in apparent reference to reporting on Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Russian/Trump conspiracy peddling.

“At a moment like this, it is unfortunate that we cannot rely on media organizations and journalists to take an honest look at the evidence — and do the right thing,” Logan wrote on Twitter Monday night. “No one has to take anyone‘s word anymore — all you have to do is read the notes, documents, reports & transcripts.”

Four minutes before the tweet, Logan, who now hosts “No Agenda” on Fox News’ Fox Nation, posted a story from The Daily Wire regarding former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy calling out the media for “peddling” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s Trump-Russia conspiracy claims, which were ultimately found to have no substantive evidence by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“You talk about the media having culpability as well,” Fox host Maria Bartiromo said to Gowdy Sunday morning. “Name some names of those reporters out there, those media institutions that helped Adam Schiff peddle this ‘in plain sight collusion’ nonsense that he said for three years.”

“Well, I hope you have a three-hour show. Let’s just start with Politico and anyone not named Rachael Bade — she was the only reporter that I dealt with that was fair,” Gowdy responded, adding, “[Politico’s] Kyle Cheney is just an acolyte for Adam Schiff, Manu Raju from CNN. Nothing Schiff wanted out, made public, no leak was too low for Manu Raju and CNN. … Fill in the blank at The New York Times.”

In February of last year, Logan made headlines for criticizing the mainstream media, claiming reporters and anchors have now dropped even the pretense of being objective, likening some journalists to “activists” and “propagandists.”

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S. But in this country, 85% of journalists are registered Democrats – that’s just a fact,” Logan told “Mike Drop” podcast host Mike Ritland, a retired Navy SEAL.

“How do you know you’re being lied to?” she continued. “How do you know you’re being manipulated? How do you know there’s something not right with the coverage? When they simplify it all and there’s no gray. There’s no gray. It’s all one way. Well, life isn’t like that. If it doesn’t match real life, it’s probably not — there’s something wrong.”

Regarding President Donald Trump, Logan noted that nearly all coverage on POTUS is negative. “That’s distortion of the way things go in real life, because although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense, or at least the effort, to be objective today,” Logan said.

“We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that,” she bluntly added.

