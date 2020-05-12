https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-soros/2020/05/12/id/967111

Billionaire George Soros is not a fan of working with China to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Soros told German newspaper Augsburger Allegemaine that the U.S. should be cautious of working too closely with China to eradicate the virus, CNBC reports.

“There are a lot of people who say we should be working very closely with China (on tackling the crisis) — but I am not in favor of doing that,” he told the newspaper. “We must protect our democratic open society. At the same time, we must find a way to cooperate on fighting climate change and the novel coronavirus. That won’t be easy.”

Soros said he felt for the Chinese people who are “under the domination of a dictator.”

“Many well-educated Chinese are deeply angry at the party leadership for hiding the coronavirus for so long,” Soros said of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s virus response.

He said the outbreak puts pressure on Xi’s power.

“When Xi abolished term limits and named himself, in essence, president for life, he destroyed the political future of the most important and ambitious men in a very narrow and competitive elite,” Soros said. “It was a big mistake on his part. So, yes, he is very strong in a way, but at the same time extremely weak, and now perhaps vulnerable.”

Soros also attacked President Donald Trump’s leadership.

He said Trump “would like to be a dictator.” But he is held back because of the U.S. Constitution, Soros said.

Soros said Trump’s presidency is a “weakness” for the U.S. and added the president is on self-destructive path.

“I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations,” he said.

