A list of Obama administration officials, who could go to jail for their alleged part in illegally “unmasking” former national security adviser General Michael Flynn, has officially been declassified. On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discussed the “big names” expected to be on the list and how this new development could crack the whole “Obamagate” investigation wide open.

“Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, has declassified the list,” Glenn said. “Well, Attorney General William Barr is now in possession of the list, and has the authority to make the document public.”

Glenn explained that Grenell visited the Justice Department last week, delivering the list of Obama administration officials before Barr announced that the DOJ would drop the case against Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to FBI investigators about contacts with former ambassador of Russia, but he withdrew his plea when the legal team found evidence of potential prosecutorial and investigative abuses.

“So here’s what happened,” Glenn continued. “They knew back in late 2016, in December, that the FBI had nothing on Flynn.

And then there was a meeting at the White House. And at this meeting was everybody, including Barack Obama. And it’s now been revealed that Barack Obama knew about everything. Now, this is new, because [retired General James] Clapper had testified that … the president [Obama] wasn’t involved. He didn’t know. But now we know that, yes indeed, he did.”

