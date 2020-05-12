https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-lawmakers-push-for-investigation-of-obama_3348416.html

Over the weekend a number of Republican lawmakers called for an investigation into Barack Obama and his administration’s knowledge of spying on President Trump but top GOP senate judiciary committee members have not directly called out former President Obama, as their investigation moves forward.

President Donald Trump reacted to the recently declassified documents showing that Obama knew of details from wiretapped phone calls between Flynn and a Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

In recent tweets, the president has pointed at Obama’s involvement in the plot and labeled the new developments #Obamagate, calling for a broad investigation into the former-president.

A senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) recently pushed for an investigation into what Obama and Biden knew but did not say whether the committee would require the pair to testify.

“It’s unclear to what extent they discussed the details of the investigation amongst each other, but given all that we know now regarding the fake foundation to the inquiry, it’s time we asked. What did Obama and Biden know? And when did they know it?” Grassley said on the Senate floor on Monday.

Obama met with Biden, FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and national security adviser Susan Rice on Jan. 5, 2017, the same day FBI agent Peter Strzok rushed to keep the FBI from closing its probe into Flynn.

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), spoke on the topic of “#Obamagate”, on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight”, On Monday.

On the show, Jordan outlined a time frame in which Obama was being briefed by members of his team, including Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Russia-related matters. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also included in the briefing.

“Those three weeks in January tell us everything, and the president is exactly right,” Jordan said. “If it can happen to him, imagine what they can do to you, to Andy, to me and more importantly, to any American citizen. That’s why this is so darn wrong,” said Representative Jim Jordan.

“Well, I think all the evidence—Jim gave you a great timeline—but all the evidence does point to coming right out of the top from President Obama on down,” Biggs said.

The GOP Congressman called the Obama administration efforts against Trump an intentional effort to undermine election results.

“This really was a conspiracy to do something we’ve not seen in American history, and that was to actually perform a coup,” Biggs said. “That’s really what this was. I mean, you can’t get to it any more succinctly than that.”

“This was an attempt to undermine the election of the people. That’s a coup,” Biggs continued. “And they were abusing their power, abusing the process, and they were using the media.”

Tuesday morning, Trump wrote a twitter post in response to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett that named Obama as part of the set-up of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

“OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time!” the president wrote.

Politico reported the GOP-led Senate, at this time, would not be calling former president Obama to testify.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and the committee are investigating the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation and are expected to call Yates and Comey, but the senator did not include Obama in the list of people he would call on to testify.

“I’m not anticipating calling President Obama,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said.

While Graham did not immediately call out Obama to testify, he did have a message for the ex-president. “You know Barack Obama said dismissing the Flynn case compromises the rule of law, President Obama, you know what compromised the rule of law, hiding evidence from a court, altering emails, trying to manufacture crime versus investigating the crime.”

Graham said he would call on General Flynn to make his case before the public and conduct oversight into the political motivations to accuse President Trump of colluding with Russia.

“I can let General Flynn talk about what his life has been like. I can give the Department of Justice a chance to explain why the case was dismissed” Graham told Jeannie Pirro on Fox Monday. “So, my job is to bring oversight to the table. Political accountability, Durham’s job is to put people in jail if they broke the law.”

Republican Congressman Doug Collins said of the Obama administration in a May 12 tweet, “The abuse of power that occurred in the General Flynn case should scare every American. If they can do this to a presidential candidate–through a three-star General–they can do it to anyone.”

