Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson said President Donald Trump’s reelection is in trouble because of declining support among seniors.

She made her comments in a column for the Washington Examiner posted Tuesday.

“For the last decade, I have been one of the loudest voices preaching that Republicans are in trouble with this massive cohort of younger voters, that policy positions on both cultural and economic issues have increasingly put the GOP out of step with the millennial generation,” she said.

“I am here to tell Republicans that while their struggle with younger voters still remains a critical long-term challenge, an even graver short-term threat has emerged: declining support among seniors.

“Despite double-digit losses among young voters over the last decade, Republicans have still maintained some electoral successes due to their support among older voters.”

And she added that “although millennials now outnumber boomers” it is the older voters who are more likely to vote.

“The story is also playing out in critical places on the 2020 electoral map. In key swing states, the finding that Trump is struggling with seniors led to some jaw-dropping crosstabs, such as Trump supposedly losing to former Vice President Joe Biden among Michigan seniors by 19 points.”

She said Trump faces a very real challenge in holding the support of seniors. And she said it’s been made even more challenging by the coronavirus and its impact on those in nursing homes.

