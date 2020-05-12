https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gop-rep-jim-jordan-blasts-nadlers-decision-hold-virtual-forums-instead-committee-hearings-violation-house-rules/

Reps Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ken Buck (R-CO) on Monday night sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) denouncing his decision to hold virtual “forums” instead of committee hearings.

“After nearly two months of inactivity, your staff has informed the Minority that you are intending to announce the Committee’s first public proceeding in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.” the GOP lawmakers wrote. “While we are grateful that you have finally chosen to resume the Committee’s business, your decision to convene a virtual proceeding—instead of a traditional hearing— violates the rules of the House and the Committee and raises constitutional concerns.”

The GOP Congressmen noted Chairman Nadler’s history of ignoring Minority rights and asserted the virtual forums present a serious risk to fair minority participation.

“You cannot skirt the Constitutional requirements associated with an official hearing simply by choosing to call the event by another name. The Constitution requires Members to be physically present to conduct business.” the lawmakers added.

Recall, Nadler shut down the Minority during the sham impeachment of President Trump.

Nadler refused the Minority the right to issue subpoenas, call in witnesses, failed to recognize points of order and unilaterally shut down debate.

Last week, Nadler exploded in outrage at the decision by the Department of Justice to drop its case against former Trump administration National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, vowing to hold a hearing “ASAP” to demand answers from Attorney General William Barr.

No doubt, Nadler is using the Coronavirus as an excuse to hold virtual forums as a way to freeze out Minority members such as Jim Jordan, a hero and ardent Trump supporter from fully participating.

Jordan and Buck noted that the Senate and other House Committees have returned to work in Washington so the House Judiciary Committee should return to DC too.

“It’s time for us to show up and do our job,” the lawmakers concluded.

🔔 #NEWS: Last night, @Jim_Jordan and @RepKenBuck sent a letter to @RepJerryNadler denouncing the Chairman’s decision to hold virtual “forums” instead of in-person Committee hearings. It’s time for House Democrats to show up and do their job. pic.twitter.com/fEWo5O95pK — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 12, 2020

