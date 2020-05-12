https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hate-hoax-georgia-officials-arrest-rashawn-smith-impersonating-white-supremacist-terrorist-promised-kill-pro-ahmaud-abery-protesters/

Another Day — Another Trump-hating hate hoaxer

This won’t make any national headlines!

Rashawn Smith was arrested in Georgia after creating a fake Facebook account pretending to be a Trump-supporting white nationalist terrorist.

Via Andy Ngo.

WSB-TV reported:

The GBI has arrested a man after a post on social media apparently threatening people protesting the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has caught the eye of investigators.

TRENDING: Breaking Update: DNI Richard Grenell Declassifies List of Obama Officials Involved in “Unmasking” Flynn in His Conversations with Kislyak

The GBI tweeted Sunday that it is investigating a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests connected to Arbery, who would have turned 26 on Friday, but was shot and killed Feb. 23.

On Sunday night, the agency said it had arrested Rashawn Smith, 20, and charged him with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, Ga.

Police said he created a Facebook account of an unwitting individual to post a hoax threat.

The GBI has arrested Rashawn Smith, age 20, & charged him with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts for a Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. Read ⬇️:https://t.co/vyVpTNimAO pic.twitter.com/hcgDuUvB8N — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]