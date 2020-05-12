https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hillary-clinton-resists-court-order-produce-smoking-gun-memo-search-review-process-lead-deletion-emails/

Hillary Clinton believes she is above the law.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Tuesday said Hillary Clinton is resisting a court order to produce a smoking gun memo on the search and review process that lead to the deletion of her emails.

The watchdog group announced it filed a motion in federal court to compel Hillary Clinton to produce the December 2014 after action memorandum created by her personal attorney Heather Samuelson that memorializes the search for and processing of Clinton’s emails in 2014.

Recall, Heather Samuelson reviewed Hillary Clinton’s State Department emails and 33,000 of them were ‘deleted’ with BleachBit.

Judicial Watch refuted Hillary Clinton’s argument that the memo is protected by the “attorney work product doctrine.”

Hillary Clinton also filed an emergency appeal to avoid a court order she testify under oath to Judicial Watch about her emails.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today that it filed amotion in federal court to compel former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to produce the December 2014 after action memorandum created by her personal attorney Heather Samuelson that memorializes the search for and processing of Clinton emails in 2014. Samuelson reviewed Clinton’s State Department emails and about half of them were deleted (Hillary Clinton is also resisting, through an emergency appeal, the court’s order that she testify to Judicial Watch about her emails.) Clinton is resisting producing even a portion of the “after-action” memo, despite an August 22, 2019, ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth that Judicial Watch may ask for the memorandum in its discovery. Clinton refused to produce any part of the memo, alleging that it is fully exempt from disclosure under the “attorney work product doctrine.” In an earlier ruling on a similar issue in this litigation, the Court held that “any contemporaneous documents shedding light on the three narrow discovery topics – even documents evincing attorney impressions, conclusions, opinions, and theories – constitute fact work-product” and should be produced. Judicial Watch explains to the court: “After repeated attempts to resolve this dispute have proven unsuccessful, [Judicial Watch] respectfully requests an order from the Court to compel Secretary Clinton to produce the document … within short order.”

To this day, Hillary Clinton claims the ‘deleted’ emails were all ‘personal’ and related to her daughter Chelsea’s wedding and yoga.

We know this is a lie because Judicial Watch continues to receive ‘deleted’ emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server showing she was transmitting classified information over private email, including outing the name of a clandestine CIA agent.

“Hillary Clinton doesn’t want the Court and the American people to know the full truth about her destruction of 33,000 emails,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The evidence show Hillary Clinton knew exactly what she was doing when she hid her emails, took them from the State Department and deleted them. So it is no surprise she is desperate to avoid testifying and turning over what must be a smoking-gun memo on her email deletions.”

