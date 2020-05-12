http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5ndmTHOBuAI/

Phillip and Paul Hamilton were arrested on May 1 for a physical altercation resulting from their refusal to wear masks in a Van Nuys Target.

In a statement released on May 11, the Los Angeles Police Department said that both customers entered the store without masks and were immediately confronted. After they refused to don the required personal protective equipment, they were escorted from the store. As they were being led from the property, one of the suspects turned and struck a security guard.

The employee fell and broke his arm. At this point, both suspects then allegedly assaulted four other Target workers in the vicinity. Surveillance videos appear to show multiple customers attempting to help the employees under attack. Authorities arrived soon after, and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the injured guard to a local hospital.

The suspects, both young homeless men, were arrested on charges of felony battery with bail set at $50,000 each. In a statement to CBS2, Target said the “safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority,” adding that the company was “grateful for the support of local police” and would “provide any information that can be helpful to their investigation.”

