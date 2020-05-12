https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497351-house-democrats-unveil-3-trillion-coronavirus-relief-package

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their latest round of legislation to provide Americans with economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The House is expected to pass the $3 trillion bill on Friday along party lines as Democrats seek to put pressure on Republicans to start negotiations for additional measures to contain the impact of the outbreak on workers.

The legislation provides additional funding for food assistance and state and local governments, among other provisions.

Senate Republicans and the White House have called for a “pause” before taking up additional legislation so lawmakers can review the impact of already-allocated coronavirus relief funds.

The House is also expected to vote Friday on rules changes to allow lawmakers to vote remotely and conduct committee work virtually. House Democrats are planning to vote on permitting proxy voting, which would allow absent lawmakers to authorize colleagues physically present in the Capitol to cast votes on their behalf.

A bipartisan task force has been discussing options for the House to operate during the pandemic, but so far no agreement has been reached. House Majority Leader Steny HoyerSteny Hamilton HoyerGOP senator calls House coronavirus bill a ‘fairy tale’ McConnell: No need yet for fifth coronavirus relief bill The 8 key provisions expected in Democrats’ next COVID-19 bill MORE (D-Md.), a member of the task force, told reporters on Tuesday that Democrats will still move forward with the rules changes even if they can’t come to a bipartisan agreement.

“I’ve indicated that if we can’t reach agreement that we will nevertheless present a path forward to ensure the Congress can do its duties,” Hoyer said.

