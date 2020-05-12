http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7zrM3uRfB-o/

SiriusXM radio talk show host Howard Stern on Tuesday said he hates President Donald Trump’s supporters and claimed the president himself also harbors contempt for his own base.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern told his listeners. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” the shock jock continued. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there are any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” he added. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

Stern’s tirade comes after the entertainer said President Trump should resign over his late April comments about injecting disinfectants to combat the Chinese coronavirus and suggesting that Trump supporters should attend a massive rally where they can ingest disinfectant and “all drop dead.” “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works. Let him, volunteer. Or hold a big rally, say fuck this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big, big rally,” said Stern. “A big cocktail of disinfectant,” co-host Robin Quivers quipped. The shock jock replied: “Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead.” “It’s an embarrassment. And then the bigger embarrassment is the insult to my intelligence were he goes ‘I was being sarcastic.’ There was no sarcasm,” he added. “And if he was being sarcastic, that is even worse. People are dying. This is no time for sarcasm.” President Trump later clarified that he wasn’t being serious when he asked medical experts about injecting disinfectants, saying: “I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside.” “That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters,” the president added. Of course, this isn’t the first time Stern has lashed out at President Trump and his supporters. In January 2019, Stern ridiculed the president’s plans to construct a U.S.-Mexico border wall, referring to it as a political stunt to whip up support from “morons.” “You’re talking about building a massive wall across this country on the southern border. It’s a tremendous amount of property and a tremendous amount of area to cover,” said Stern. “You’re not going to get a whole wall for $5 billion. If you really want a wall, it’s probably going to cost you some trillions of dollars.” “I would love to see Donald come on last night and go, ‘Fuck this, I’m not going to bullshit you guys. I want $20 billion,” he added.

